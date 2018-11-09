Clear

Trump signs proclamation limiting asylum seekers

President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation Friday morning that will bar migrants who cross in...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 9:29 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 9:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation Friday morning that will bar migrants who cross into the US illegally through the southern border from seeking asylum.

Trump told reporters that he had "just signed" the proclamation as he departed the White House on Friday morning en route to Paris.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

Political asylum

The proclamation put into effect a new rule the Trump administration entered into the federal registry on Friday that would ban migrants from applying for asylum outside of official ports of entry. The American Civil Liberties Union has already called the rule "illegal," and legal challenges are expected to follow.

The executive action is the latest the President has taken to clamp down on illegal immigration and to discourage the group of migrants now traveling through Mexico, many of whom want to seek asylum in the US, from making their way toward the country. Trump announced Thursday that he would make such a move.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
For our Friday, we'll have another cold front pushing through giving us a slight chance of snow. Behind it, the coldest air of the season is moving in. It will also be windy as winds will be picking up from the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times. Highs will be way below average in the lower 30s. Overnight lows will be in the teens Friday night into Saturday morning. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events