Kim Kardashian and Alyssa Milano flee their homes as California wildfires rage

Celebrities were among those who had to flee their homes as wildfires raged through California late Thursday...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 9:29 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 9:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Celebrities were among those who had to flee their homes as wildfires raged through California late Thursday and into Friday.

Kim Kardashian West was among them, saying that she was forced to evacuate her Calabasas, California, home due to the looming threat the fires posed.

"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian West wrote on an Instagram story. "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. As of Friday morning, more than 20 million people were under red flag warnings across the state.

Kardashian West's sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also had to leave their homes.

"I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo," Khloe Kardashian posted on Twitter.

Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter that she also had to evacuate her California home.

"I just had to evacuate my home from the fires," Milano tweeted. "I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)"

For our Friday, we'll have another cold front pushing through giving us a slight chance of snow. Behind it, the coldest air of the season is moving in. It will also be windy as winds will be picking up from the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times. Highs will be way below average in the lower 30s. Overnight lows will be in the teens Friday night into Saturday morning. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!
