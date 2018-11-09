Kim Kardashian and Alyssa Milano flee their homes as California wildfires rage

Celebrities were among those who had to flee their homes as wildfires raged through California late Thursday and into Friday.
Kim Kardashian West was among them, saying that she was forced to evacuate her Calabasas, California, home due to the looming threat the fires posed.
"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian West wrote on an Instagram story. "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."
Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. As of Friday morning, more than 20 million people were under red flag warnings across the state.
Related: 3 California wildfires destroy thousands of structures and force emergency evacuations
Kardashian West's sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also had to leave their homes.
"I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo," Khloe Kardashian posted on Twitter.
Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter that she also had to evacuate her California home.
"I just had to evacuate my home from the fires," Milano tweeted. "I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)"
