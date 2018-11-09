Clear

Bill Nelson's campaign sues Florida secretary of state as vote count fight continues

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson's re-election campaign has filed a lawsuit against Florida Secretary of State Ke...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson's re-election campaign has filed a lawsuit against Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner over vote by mail ballots and the process used to validate them.

Democratic lawyer Marc Elias, the lead recount lawyer for Nelson, decried the signature matching process that is used to validate provisional ballots, arguing that it leaves the decision to the "untrained opinions" of poll workers to determine "whether signatures match." He said there was a "complete lack of uniformity" in how those signatures were judged.

Bill Nelson

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Florida

Government and public administration

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

Voters and voting

"This serves as an outright disenfranchisement and burden on the right to vote," Elias told reporter on a call Friday.

Detzner is a Republican who was appointed by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Nelson's GOP opponent in the contested Senate race.

Elias opened the call by highlighting how the split between Scott and Nelson has shrunk since Election Day and confidently said he believed, after all votes are counted correctly, Nelson would prevail the winner.

"I would expect when we go into a machine recount and then a hand recount, right now the results are unknown who has won, and if I had to place a bet, I would say it is more likely than not Sen. Nelson will prevail in a recount," he said.

Elias dismissed suggestions that there are not enough votes out there to close the margin for Nelson.

"Fifteen thousand is a lot of votes when you are talking about an election of one million votes or two million votes. We are talking about 8.5 million votes. We are less than two-tenths of one percent. ... And when viewed in that arena, it is actually quite close."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
For our Friday, we'll have another cold front pushing through giving us a slight chance of snow. Behind it, the coldest air of the season is moving in. It will also be windy as winds will be picking up from the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times. Highs will be way below average in the lower 30s. Overnight lows will be in the teens Friday night into Saturday morning. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events