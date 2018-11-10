Clear

READ: Florida secretary of state announces recounts for 3 races

Florida's secretary of state on Saturday ...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 2:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florida's secretary of state on Saturday announced recounts in the narrow contests for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner. Read the statements below.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Two new record lows were set for Friday and Saturday thanks to very cold overnight lows. We dropped to 12 degrees early this morning. Unfortunately, today will remain on the cold side with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s but with winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, wind chill values will be in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events