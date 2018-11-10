Clear

Andrew Gillum withdraws concession as Florida recount begins

Democrat Andrew Gillum withdrew his concession to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida governo...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democrat Andrew Gillum withdrew his concession to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race on Saturday, hours after the secretary of state announced a recount of their race and two others.

"I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call we count every single vote," he said with the recount now underway.

Andrew Gillum

Continents and regions

Florida

North America

Political Figures - US

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Gillum on election night had told tearful supporters in Tallahassee, "We recognize that we didn't win this tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Two new record lows were set for Friday and Saturday thanks to very cold overnight lows. We dropped to 12 degrees early this morning. Unfortunately, today will remain on the cold side with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s but with winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, wind chill values will be in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events