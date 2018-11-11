Clear

URGENT - 'It's impossible' to finish recount by deadline, Palm Beach county election supervisor says

(CNN) -- The election overseer for a critical county in Florida confirmed to CNN on Sunday what observers...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The election overseer for a critical county in Florida confirmed to CNN on Sunday what observers in both parties had begun to predict: There is no way Palm Beach County's machine recount will be finished by the Thursday deadline. "It's impossible," said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher in response to CNN asking if officials would be able to finish the full recount on time. The prediction came as a rare point of agreement between Democrats and Republicans in the state, who have engaged in a tense fight since Tuesday's election brought tight margins in statewide races. Palm Beach County GOP Chairman Michael Barnett told CNN that the county's inability to meet the deadline would be "good news for Republicans because our candidates are ahead. "If they're not able to meet the deadline, the secretary of state of Florida may go ahead and certify the elections for our candidates," Barnett said. "In that case, you can bet your butt there will be lawsuits filed everywhere."

On this Veterans Day, a storm system is forecast to move through the region that will bring precipitation to parts of Kansas and Missouri. Most of this will miss us to the south but there is a a chance for a few isolated snow showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the low 40s.
