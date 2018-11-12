Clear

Thanksgiving Day Fast Facts

Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day, celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November. In 20...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 2:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day, celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November. In 2018, Thanksgiving is on November 22.

Facts:
AAA forecasts 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving in 2018.

Holidays and observances

North America

Thanksgiving

United States

Fast Facts

According to the USDA, 245 million turkeys were projected to be raised in the United States in 2017.

9.05 million barrels of cranberries were projected to be produced in the United States in 2017.

The president traditionally receives a turkey in a ceremony at the White House a few days before Thanksgiving Day. President Harry S. Truman started the tradition and President George H. W. Bush was the first to pardon the bird and not eat it.

Timeline:
Fall 1621 - The first Thanksgiving is observed in Plymouth. A good harvest leads Massachusetts Governor William Bradford to plan a festival to give thanks. Around 90 Native Americans attend.

1789 - President George Washington issues a proclamation naming November 26 a day of national thanksgiving.

There was no national Thanksgiving Day for several years, but many states had Thanksgiving holidays.

October 3, 1863 - President Abraham Lincoln proclaims the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.

1939 - President Franklin D. Roosevelt moves Thanksgiving Day one week earlier to boost the Christmas shopping season.

1941 - Congress rules that the fourth Thursday in November will be observed as Thanksgiving Day and a federal legal holiday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Colder air will continue to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events