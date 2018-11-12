Barrage of rockets launched at Israel following botched Gaza operation

A barrage of about 200 rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel on Monday, the Israeli army said, hours after a botched Israeli operation in Gaza left a Hamas commander and an Israeli soldier dead.

Eleven people in Israel were injured by the rocket fire, prompting retaliatory ground and airstrikes by the Israeli military that left at least three Palestinians in Gaza dead, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Armed forces Aviation and aerospace industry Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Conflicts and wars Continents and regions Gaza Hamas International relations International relations and national security Israel Israeli-Palestinian conflict Middle East Middle East and North Africa Military Military casualties Misc organizations Palestinian Territory Space and astronomy Space industry Spacecraft and satellites Unrest, conflicts and war War casualties

One man in Israel was seriously wounded after a bus close to the Gaza fence was hit by an anti-tank missile, according to ZAKA, a volunteer emergency response service. Ten other people were hurt when rockets landed in the Israeli town of Sderot, according to Israeli emergency services.

Israeli TV showed video of multiple rocket launches from the coastal enclave, which has been controlled by the militant group Hamas for more than a decade.

The Israeli army said that about 60 rockets were intercepted by the Israel Defense Force's (IDF) Iron Dome aerial defense system, with many other rockets falling on open ground. Sirens continued to sound in Israeli communities close to the Gaza fence on Monday evening, indicating further incoming rocket fire.

The Israeli military said it had struck more than 20 targets in Gaza from the ground and the air over the last couple of hours.

The violence comes a day after an Israeli special forces operation in Gaza ended in an exchange of fire with militants from Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades. One Israeli solider and seven Palestinians were killed, among them a senior Hamas military commander.

The Israeli army would not give details of the operation, but IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis defended it in an interview in Israeli Radio.

"We are talking about an operation that was well-planned right down to the smallest of details. It is the sort of thing that takes place every night, and in most instances remains under the media's radar," Manelis said.

On this occasion, the soldiers had found themselves in a "very complicated situation," Manelis added.

The IDF identified the dead Israeli soldier only as Lt. Col. M. Another Israeli officer was wounded.

Hamas identified its commander killed as Nour Baraka of the Qassam Brigades.

Hamas issued a warning to Israel on Monday that if the IDF responded with what Hamas called "excessive aggression" after Monday's rocket attacks from Gaza, the response from Hamas would be to "increase the depth and intensity" of its shelling of Israel.

The statement from the Qassam Brigades made clear that Hamas sees Monday's rocket attacks on Israel as a response to the IDF operation inside Gaza on Sunday evening, which the statement described as a "heinous crime."

So far, Monday's rocket attacks have all been short-range, with the furthest hitting the town of Ashkelon about 6 miles (10 kilometers) away from Gaza.

By threatening to "increase the depth" of its attacks, Hamas was signaling that it could launch rockets towards Tel Aviv, about 43 miles (70 kilometers) away, or Jerusalem, almost 50 miles (80 kilometers) away, which would be seen by Israel as a significant escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday with his Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and other senior officials at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv in the wake of the escalation of violence in and around Gaza.