Clear

Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to help save animals from California fires

Sandra Bullock has proved her congeniality extends to animals, too.The actress made a $100,000 donati...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 5:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sandra Bullock has proved her congeniality extends to animals, too.

The actress made a $100,000 donation to The Humane Society of Ventura County, which is on the ground helping the non-human victims of the wildfires in Southern California.

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Fires

Natural disasters

North America

Sandra Bullock

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

"Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same."

The group said the donation will help provide care for the animals -- from horses and bulls to donkeys and ducks -- evacuated from the fires.

Related: Here's how you can help those impacted by the California fires

"The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families," the organization wrote.

CNN has contacted a representative for Bullock for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Colder air will continue to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events