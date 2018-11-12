Novak Djokovic completes 'mission impossible' in mastering John Isner serve

After a shock loss by Roger Federer on Sunday, order was restored at the ATP World Tour Finals on Monday by Novak Djokovic.

Gliding across the court of London's O2 Arena as if he had never been away, the Serb neutralized the booming serves of Wimbledon marathon man John Isner with a commanding 6-4 6-3 win in the group stages of the season-ending ATP Finals for the top eight players in the world.

"The match was great, obviously, to have three breaks of serve of John, which is sometimes mission impossible," Djokovic, who struck 21 winners and took 42% of his return points, said in a televised interview.

When asked how you play a return game against a player who has struck close to 11,000 aces in his career, Djokovic said: "Make sure you are as far from the baseline as possible. Pick a side," he said.

The 31-year-old Serb, who didn't play last year because of injury, is trying to win the ATP Finals for a sixth time, tying the record held by Federer.

The Swiss, who is chasing his 100th career title, had opened the ATP Finals on Sunday with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 defeat by the ninth-ranked Kei Nishikori of Japan. Federer, 37, plays his second group match against French Open finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria on Tuesday night.

