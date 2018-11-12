Clear
Report: Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for HQ2

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 10:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After running a year-long competition that drew interest from hundreds of cities and a number of states, Amazon has reportedly chosen New York City and Northern Virginia to split duty as its second headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday that Amazon has picked New York's Long Island City and Arlington County's Crystal City neighborhoods, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon declined to comment to CNN.

The development projects, which could be announced as soon as Tuesday, promise to bring the cities a giant infusion of jobs and tax revenue, but are almost certain to draw fire from critics concerned about their impact on infrastructure and property values.

The search began in September 2017 when Seattle-based Amazon announced it would start accepting proposals for what quickly became known as HQ2.

This is a developing story

Colder air will continue to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
