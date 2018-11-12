Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts

Here's a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29, 2008.

Facts:

Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.

Asia Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal offenses Fires Homicide Hostage taking Hotels and motels India Lodging Marine transportation Marine vessels Mass murder Middle East Middle East and North Africa Mumbai Mumbai terrorist attacks Murder National security Pakistan Shootings South Asia Terrorism Terrorist attacks Travel and tourism Unrest, conflicts and war Capital punishment Societal issues Destinations and attractions Law and legal system Monuments and historical sites Taj Mahal Transportation and warehousing Rail transportation Railway Transportation infrastructure Accidents, disasters and safety Business and industry sectors Crimes against persons Criminal law International relations and national security Society Terrorism and counter-terrorism Business, economy and trade Fast Facts Lashkar-e Tayyiba Continents and regions Deaths and fatalities Misc organizations

They traveled from Karachi, Pakistan, to Mumbai via boat. Along the way, they hijacked a fishing trawler and killed four crew members, throwing their bodies overboard. They also slit the captain's throat.

The terrorists docked at the Mumbai waterfront near the Gateway of India monument. They hijacked cars, including a police van, and split into at least three groups to carry out the attacks, according to police. The attackers used automatic weapons and grenades.

Locations:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station:

November 26, 2008 - Approximately 58 people are killed during a 90-minute attack.

As the gunmen leave the train station, they fire into a crowd gathered around a police barricade. Ten additional people are killed outside the station.

Cafe Leopold:

November 26, 2008 - Approximately 10 people are killed in an attack which lasts 10-15 minutes.

Cama and Albless Hospital:

November 26, 2008 - Outside the hospital, gunmen ambush a group of police officers and kill six of them.

Nariman House:

November 26-28, 2008 - Seven people are killed in a three-day siege at a Jewish community center.

Oberoi-Trident Hotel:

November 26-28, 2008 - Approximately 30 people are killed in a three-day siege.

Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel:

November 26-29, 2008 - Approximately 31 people are killed in the four-day siege.

Aftermath:

February 25, 2009 - Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, is formally charged.

October 3, 2009 - US citizen David Coleman Headley (aka Daood Gilani) is arrested in Chicago. He is accused of scouting out locations to target in the Mumbai attack.

October 18, 2009 - Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana is arrested in Chicago. He is accused of facilitating the 2008 attacks by helping associate Headley obtain a fake visa to travel to Pakistan.

November 25, 2009 - Seven men are charged in Pakistan in connection with the attacks, including the alleged mastermind, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

March 18, 2010 - Headley pleads guilty.

May 3, 2010 - Kasab is convicted of murder, conspiracy and waging war on India.

May 6, 2010 - Kasab is sentenced to death by hanging.

June 9, 2011 - Rana is found not guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai attackers.

November 21, 2012 - Kasab is executed at 7:30 a.m. in an Indian prison.

January 24, 2013 - Headley is sentenced to 35 years in prison.

March 13, 2015 - The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan orders the release of Lakhvi, calling his detention illegal.

April 10, 2015 - Lakhvi is released on bail.

January 29, 2017 - Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, the leader of a group associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, is placed under house arrest in Pakistan for his suspected role in the Mumbai attacks.

November 24, 2017 - Authorities in Pakistan say that Saeed has been freed from house arrest. The United States, which labels Saeed as the leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, said it was "deeply concerned" about his release.