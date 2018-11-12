Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts

Here's a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29, 2008....

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 10:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29, 2008.

Facts:
Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.

Asia

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Fires

Homicide

Hostage taking

Hotels and motels

India

Lodging

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Mass murder

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Mumbai

Mumbai terrorist attacks

Murder

National security

Pakistan

Shootings

South Asia

Terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Travel and tourism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Capital punishment

Societal issues

Destinations and attractions

Law and legal system

Monuments and historical sites

Taj Mahal

Transportation and warehousing

Rail transportation

Railway

Transportation infrastructure

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

International relations and national security

Society

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Business, economy and trade

Fast Facts

Lashkar-e Tayyiba

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Misc organizations

They traveled from Karachi, Pakistan, to Mumbai via boat. Along the way, they hijacked a fishing trawler and killed four crew members, throwing their bodies overboard. They also slit the captain's throat.

The terrorists docked at the Mumbai waterfront near the Gateway of India monument. They hijacked cars, including a police van, and split into at least three groups to carry out the attacks, according to police. The attackers used automatic weapons and grenades.

Locations:
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station:
November 26, 2008 - Approximately 58 people are killed during a 90-minute attack.
As the gunmen leave the train station, they fire into a crowd gathered around a police barricade. Ten additional people are killed outside the station.

Cafe Leopold:
November 26, 2008 - Approximately 10 people are killed in an attack which lasts 10-15 minutes.

Cama and Albless Hospital:
November 26, 2008 - Outside the hospital, gunmen ambush a group of police officers and kill six of them.

Nariman House:
November 26-28, 2008 - Seven people are killed in a three-day siege at a Jewish community center.

Oberoi-Trident Hotel:
November 26-28, 2008 - Approximately 30 people are killed in a three-day siege.

Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel:
November 26-29, 2008 - Approximately 31 people are killed in the four-day siege.

Aftermath:

February 25, 2009 - Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, is formally charged.

October 3, 2009 - US citizen David Coleman Headley (aka Daood Gilani) is arrested in Chicago. He is accused of scouting out locations to target in the Mumbai attack.

October 18, 2009 - Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana is arrested in Chicago. He is accused of facilitating the 2008 attacks by helping associate Headley obtain a fake visa to travel to Pakistan.

November 25, 2009 - Seven men are charged in Pakistan in connection with the attacks, including the alleged mastermind, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

March 18, 2010 - Headley pleads guilty.

May 3, 2010 - Kasab is convicted of murder, conspiracy and waging war on India.

May 6, 2010 - Kasab is sentenced to death by hanging.

June 9, 2011 - Rana is found not guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai attackers.

November 21, 2012 - Kasab is executed at 7:30 a.m. in an Indian prison.

January 24, 2013 - Headley is sentenced to 35 years in prison.

March 13, 2015 - The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan orders the release of Lakhvi, calling his detention illegal.

April 10, 2015 - Lakhvi is released on bail.

January 29, 2017 - Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, the leader of a group associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, is placed under house arrest in Pakistan for his suspected role in the Mumbai attacks.

November 24, 2017 - Authorities in Pakistan say that Saeed has been freed from house arrest. The United States, which labels Saeed as the leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, said it was "deeply concerned" about his release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Fairfax
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Colder air will continue to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events