Flipkart CEO resigns after misconduct investigation reveals 'lapses of judgement'

The head of Walmart's Indian online retailer Flipkart has stepped down following an independent investigation into allegations of "serious personal misconduct."

Binny Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Flipkart, resigned on Tuesday after the investigation revealed "lapses of judgement," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart (WMT) bought Flipkart earlier this year, paying $16 billion for 77% of India's biggest online retailer.

In the statement, the company said Bansal "strongly denies" the allegations made against him.

"While the investigation did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant's assertions against Binny, it did reveal other lapses in judgement, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation," it said.

"Binny has been an important part of Flipkart since co-founding the company, but recent events risked becoming a distraction," the statement added.

Bansal, who co-founded Flipkart in 2007, was CEO of the broader Flipkart Group, which includes subsidiaries such as digital payments company PhonePe and fashion retailers Myntra and Jabong.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of the group's main e-commerce business, will remain in that role but take on responsibility for the fashion retailers. PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam and Krishnamurthy will both report direct to the board.

"We have full confidence in the strength and depth of leadership across the company," Walmart said.