Clear

10 students die in suspected arson at Ugandan boarding school

Police in Uganda say 10 students died and 30 students were injured when a boys dormitory at a boarding schoo...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 9:50 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police in Uganda say 10 students died and 30 students were injured when a boys dormitory at a boarding school was set ablaze after the doors were padlocked.

Three former students expelled for disciplinary reasons and a school guard have been arrested in connection with the Monday fire at St. Bernard Secondary School in Rakai district in Uganda's southwest, police said Tuesday.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Arrests

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Africa

Fires

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Uganda

Arson

Boarding schools

Criminal offenses

Education

Education systems and institutions

Primary and secondary education

Private schools

Property crimes

Students and student life

Uganda Deputy Police spokesman Patrick Onyango told CNN the students who were arrested were part of a group of 15 expelled by school authorities this year. Some of them had threatened to harm students in the school after they were expelled, police said.

Police said the death toll might rise as many students who sustained burns are in critical condition at hospitals and might not survive.

Onyango said early investigations into the incident revealed that "the arsonists locked the dormitory doors with padlocks to ensure none of the occupants escaped the inferno."

"By the time rescuers, who live in the neighborhood, responded by breaking the locks, several had died, while others suffocated due to smoke that filled the rooms," Onyango told CNN.

"So far, we have been able to hand over the 10 easily recognizable bodies to parents, but after conducting DNA tests," he added.

The Uganda Red Cross Society in a statement said rescue teams used a hoe to break the padlock and rescue those trapped in the fire. URCS said many bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

It added that burial might be delayed until DNA tests have been concluded to ensure that families bury the right bodies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
It's a bitter cold start for your Tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. Bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. More sunshine returns to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events