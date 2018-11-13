Ross from 'Friends' lookalike caught, and police thank David Schwimmer

It hadn't been their week, or even their month, but English police finally got some luck in their pursuit of a Ross from "Friends" lookalike -- and they were quick to thank actor David Schwimmer for his help.

An appeal for information from the UK's Blackpool Police went viral in October after fans of the sitcom "Friends" noted the suspect being sought by police were chasing for a robbery bore an uncanny resemblance to Schwimmer's character in the hit show.

The actor even took to Twitter to plead his innocence, posting a spoof video in which he recreated the alleged theft from a restaurant in Blackpool in September.

And police have now tracked down the suspect in London.

"Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!" Lancashire Police wrote on Twitter, confirming that a 36-year-old had been found in Southall, London.

The Metropolitan Police, which is responsible for the UK capital, replied: "Happy to help @LancsPolice #IllBeThereForYou," referencing "Friends" famous theme tune.

The original post was seen by more than 23 million people before being deleted, Blackpool Police said.

It prompted thousands of comments riffing on the popular show -- with one user asking, "Could he BE any more like Ross?" -- and eventually led to Schwimmer's response, which was "liked" over 600,000 times.

The arrest, made on Monday night, brings to an end a long episode that fans had gleefully dubbed "The One Where Ross Becomes a Thief."