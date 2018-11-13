Susanna Dinnage appointed new Premier League chief executive

The Premier League has confirmed Susanna Dinnage will take over as the organization's chief executive in early 2019.

Scudamore is set to leave his post as executive chairman at the end of the year after nearly 20 years in charge, with his role being split in two.

Business executives Football (Soccer) Labor and employment Misc people Premier League Richard Scudamore Sports and recreation Sports organizations and teams Workers and professionals

Dinnage is currently global president of Discovery's Animal Planet and will join the Premier League

More to follow...