Susanna Dinnage appointed new Premier League chief executive

The Premier League has confirmed Susanna Dinnage will take over as the organization's chief executive in early 2019.
Scudamore is set to leave his post as executive chairman at the end of the year after nearly 20 years in charge, with his role being split in two.
Dinnage is currently global president of Discovery's Animal Planet and will join the Premier League
