Clear

Susanna Dinnage appointed new Premier League chief executive

The Premier League has confirmed Susanna Dinnage will take over as the organization's chief executive in ear...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Premier League has confirmed Susanna Dinnage will take over as the organization's chief executive in early 2019.

Scudamore is set to leave his post as executive chairman at the end of the year after nearly 20 years in charge, with his role being split in two.

Business executives

Football (Soccer)

Labor and employment

Misc people

Premier League

Richard Scudamore

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Workers and professionals

Dinnage is currently global president of Discovery's Animal Planet and will join the Premier League

More to follow...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
It's a bitter cold start for your Tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. Bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. More sunshine returns to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events