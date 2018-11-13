Clear

Doctors rescue baby as pregnant woman killed with crossbow

An unborn baby has been saved by doctors after his mother was shot and killed with a crossbow in East London...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An unborn baby has been saved by doctors after his mother was shot and killed with a crossbow in East London, the UK Press Association reported.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to CNN that 50-year-old Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo has been charged with the murder of Devi Unmathallegadoo, 35, following the violent attack in Ilford on Monday morning.

Unmathallegadoo was eight months pregnant with her baby, who was narrowly missed by the crossbow and was delivered safely in hospital.

The victim's husband, Imtiaz Muhammad, told the Evening Standard newspaper that the alleged killer had been hiding in Unmathallegadoo's garden shed, before attacking her in front of her five other children.

He told the newspaper: "I can't help thinking she took my arrow. Maybe it should have hit me. The kids were all there, it was horrific."

"She was a wonderful mother and wife. We were together seven years. I am heartbroken, we were inseparable," he added.

Medics delivered the baby, due in four weeks, with the arrow still lodged in his mother, according to Muhammad.

Unmathallegadoo appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, police said, and is due back in court on Thursday.


