Clear

Virginia welcomes Amazon by rebranding Crystal City 'National Landing'

Amazon is bringing 25,000 jobs and a new name to Northern Virginia.The tech behemoth on Tuesday ...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon is bringing 25,000 jobs and a new name to Northern Virginia.

The tech behemoth on Tuesday ended a 14-month search for its second headquarters. Amazon announced a split between Long Island City in New York City and Arlington County in Northern Virginia.

Amazon.com Inc

Arlington

Companies

Continents and regions

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Virginia

City National Corporation

Residents of Crystal City, Virginia, had been anticipating Amazon's move to the region, but in the official press release the neighborhood's name was absent. Instead, Amazon dubbed it National Landing, "an urban community in Northern Virginia located less than 3 miles from downtown Washington, D.C."

National Landing is several neighborhoods, which include "portions of Pentagon City and Crystal City in Arlington County, Virginia, and Potomac Yard in the City of Alexandria, Virginia," according to a state of Virgnia's release. "Amazon's initial growth is expected to be focused in the Crystal City and Pentagon City portions of National Landing."

Arlington County spokesperson Cara O'Donnell told CNN Business the new name is "part of the proposal as a way to brand the entire area and showcase the unique partnership between Arlington and Alexandria."

Crystal City wasn't offended by the rebrand. The city said in a release it's "thrilled" with the decision.

"We're energized by the positive impact this will have on Crystal City, where momentous change is already taking place," it said.

Some current and former D.C.-area residents took to Twitter to offer up their thoughts on the new moniker.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
It's a bitter cold start for your Tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. Bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. More sunshine returns to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events