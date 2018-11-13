The massive fire that tore through a Seattle warehouse Saturday night has been ruled an arson, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
"During the course of investigation, (Seattle Fire investigators) determined the fire was intentionally set," the department said in a statement.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Arson
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal offenses
Firefighters and firefighting
Fires
Labor and employment
North America
Northwestern United States
Property crimes
Seattle
The Americas
Transportation and warehousing
United States
Warehouse storage
Washington (State)
Workers and professionals
The total estimated loss to all structures impacted, including contents, is estimated to be $4.3 million, according to Seattle Fire. Authorities called it the largest fire in the city in eight years.
There were no reported injuries to members of the public or firefighters. Seattle police are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident.
Related Content
- Massive Seattle warehouse fire was intentionally set
- Massive warehouse fire raging in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
- Man intentionally drives car into hospital, sets himself on fire
- Bourbon storage warehouse collapses ... again
- Driver escapes massive truck fire
- Plane crashes near Seattle airport
- Feds raid Nashville warehouse distributing drugs illegally
- Massive fire consumes home in Westbrook
- Cause of massive fire under investigation
- Cause of massive fire under investigation