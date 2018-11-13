How Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's 'This Is Us' collaboration happened

Mandy Moore and fiancé Taylor Goldsmith make music together on Tuesday's episode of "This Is Us."

"[Taylor] and Sid, our composer on 'This is Us,' wrote a song that I sing in [Tuesday's episode]," Moore told CNN in a recent interview. "They wrote it together and my character is supposed to have written [it]. It's really beautiful and the way it's presented in the episode is really sweet."

Children Demographic groups Families and children Family members and relatives Population and demographics Society Celebrities Mandy Moore

Moore said the idea came about months ago.

"It's just me and Taylor. Taylor is playing the guitar, it's really sweet," she said. "I feel like this is our tiny little baby foray into making music together."

Speaking of babies, Moore said she and Goldsmith hope to be parents someday.

[Being a mother] is a role I've always looked forward to playing in life one day," she said. "I feel like I get to have glimpses of it and live vicariously through my role and through work every day, but I have always just had a soft spot for anything having to do with kids."

Moore's love of children led her to join forces with UNICEF and Garnier's Whole Blends to raise funds for children living in emergency situations.

"I have visited so many different countries and have seen the great work UNICEF is doing and to give a voice to the voiceless is a big no brainer," Moore explained. "Children being the most vulnerable of our population, to sort of give them that sense of calm and normalcy, despite whatever horrific situation they are living through, is immeasurable."

Beyond her philanthropic and acting work, Moore has been doing some wedding planning.

"[The wedding will] definitely be [in California]. It's where [Taylor] is from. It's where we live, it's where all of our friends are," Moore said. "Seeing the day start to take shape, I don't think it will be super conventional, but it will speak to our love for one another and our shared life that we already have."

When pressed on a date, Moore would only say she and Goldsmith will walk down the aisle within a year.

She also didn't give away any "This Is Us" spoilers, but said answers are coming as to the identity of "her."

"It will factor into the bigger picture of the show and what it all means," Moore said. "I think fans are going to be very affected. It's heavy, of course, but that's just because life is heavy and beautiful and heartbreaking. It's all going to make sense, and I think people are not going to be disappointed."