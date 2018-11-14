Clear
Russia jammed GPS during major NATO military exercise with US troops

The Russian military jammed GPS signals during a major NATO military exercise in Norway that involved thousa...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Russian military jammed GPS signals during a major NATO military exercise in Norway that involved thousands of US and NATO troops, a spokesperson for the Norwegian ministry of defense tells CNN.

"We are aware of the fact that Russian land forces on the Kola Peninsula were jamming (between October 16 and November 7)," the spokesperson said.

"We follow the situation closely with relevant authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously taken this subject up with Russian authorities. We will defer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if there are further questions," the spokesperson continued.

The NATO exercise, Trident Juncture, concluded Sunday and involved some 50,000 personnel. It was labeled the alliance's largest exercise since the Cold War.

Asked about the report of Russian jamming, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was aware of the reports but did not offer additional information.

"We have seen there have been similar reports from Norway, and I cannot share more precise information with you," Stoltenberg said Sunday at a news conference marking the end of Trident Juncture.

"What I can say is that we see that cyber, electronic warfare, electronic means are used more and more frequent in different operations, and therefore we take all these issues very seriously," Stoltenberg added.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the middle to late part of the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be back up to near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday.
