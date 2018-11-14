Clear

Pink's husband threatens to shoot looters

Carey Hart, the husband of singer Pink, posted a photo on his official Instagram account showing armed men standing with a sign that reads, "Looters will be shot on site. PDC Posse."

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:47 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 11:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carey Hart has sent a message to those who might take advantage of evacuations resulting from the California wildfires.

Loot at your own risk.

The former professional motocross competitor who is married to singer Pink posted a photo on his official Instagram account Tuesday showing armed men, some wearing bandanas and masks to shield the lower part of their faces, standing with a sign that reads, "Looters will be shot on site. PDC Posse."

"It's unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis," Hart wrote in the caption. "While the (Malibu) fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires."

Wildfires have ravaged California during the past week, with 50 people confirmed dead statewide, thousands evacuated and some communities destroyed.

With a home in Malibu, Hart and his wife are among the celebrities who have been speaking out on social media about the wildfires.

Concerns over looting have grown now that multimillion dollar mansions have been evacuated and there's no power to arm alarms at the houses.

"There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes," Hart wrote. "Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment"

Pink tweeted her thanks to first responders last week.

"Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers," she wrote. "The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We're all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness."

