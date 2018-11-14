Clear

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz faces new charges for allegedly attacking a jail officer and taking his stun gun

Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter Nikolas Cruz allegedly tackled and repeatedly punched a jail guard, ...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter Nikolas Cruz allegedly tackled and repeatedly punched a jail guard, then took his stun gun Tuesday in a fight, an arrest report shows.

Cruz, 20, who is awaiting trial on charges related to the February mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, now faces additional charges of assault, battery and use of an electric weapon on the guard, the report states.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Arrests

Assault and battery

Corrections system

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Mass murder

Misc people

Murder

Nikolas Cruz

Prisons and jails

School violence

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

Weapons and arms

Continents and regions

Florida

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Firearms

The incident began when Sgt. Raymond Beltran with the Broward County Sheriff's Office main jail requested that Cruz not drag his sandals on the ground while walking around the dayroom area, the report states.

In response, Cruz flipped his middle finger, then rushed Beltran and struck him in the face, the report states. Cruz took the officer to the ground and struck the top of his head with fists, the report states, citing video surveillance of the incident.

Cruz then took Beltran's stun gun -- dubbed a "conductive electronic weapon" -- from him, and as they wrestled over the device, the weapon discharged, the report states. Cruz struck the sergeant several more times until the guard regained control of the weapon and struck at Cruz's face, the report states.

Cruz then retreated to a seat, and Beltran took him into custody, according to the arrest report.

Cruz already could face the death penalty

Cruz has been in jail since he killed 17 students and teachers during the shooting at his former school. Cruz confessed to being the gunman and carrying out one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent US history, court documents show.

After he was taken into custody, Cruz told a detective he had a "demon" in his head, according to a transcript. He said the voice told him to buy the AR-15 weapon and take an Uber to Stoneman Douglas the day of the shooting.

Cruz's attorney described him in February as a "deeply disturbed, emotionally broken" young man.

"He is suffering from significant mental illness and significant trauma and he has some very difficult decisions to make shortly, and we're going to assist him with those decisions," public defender Gordon Weekes said.

A Broward County grand jury indicted Cruz in March on 17 counts of first-degree premeditated murder and 17 counts of first-degree attempted murder, and a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty in the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
For the middle to late part of the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be back up to near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events