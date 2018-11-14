Clear

CMAs 2018: Here's what to expect

Country music has its biggest night of the year Wednesday.The 52nd Annual Country Music Association A...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 12:43 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 12:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Country music has its biggest night of the year Wednesday.

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards are being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

Here's what you can expect:

Who's hosting?

It wouldn't be the CMAs without Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

The superstar singers will host the ceremony for the 11th straight year.

What time should you be ready?

The show airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Who will be performing?

Big big names will, of cours, be hitting the stage.

In addition to hosts Paisley and Underwood, some of the announced performers include Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Lauren Alaina.

Who is nominated?

Chris Stapleton leads the nominations with five: male vocalist of the year, single of the year, album of the year, song of the year and the prestigious entertainer of the year.

Dann Huff has four nominations.

A surprise?

Garth Brooks is performing a secret song.

The legendary singer told Taste of Country his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, hasn't even heard the new tune yet.

"Guys on the farm are taking a pool on how many words in before I start crying," Brooks said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
For the middle to late part of the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be back up to near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events