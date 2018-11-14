Clear

URGENT - Kevin McCarthy elected House minority leader

(CNN) -- As expected Kevin McCarthy was elected Minority Leader, during the closed door vote for House GOP leadership positions, per a member in the room.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 1:58 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- As expected Kevin McCarthy was elected Minority Leader, during the closed door vote for House GOP leadership positions, per a member in the room.


