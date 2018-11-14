Clear

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham expecting first child

"Bachelor" stars ...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Bachelor" stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have a baby on the way.

The couple confirmed the news on Wednesday via Instagram.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham shared a sonogram image he captioned: "Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you're going to be a dad! We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we're so freakin' happy!"

The couple plan to wed in January.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham's road to the altar had a few speed bumps. The "Bachelor" star first picked Becca Kufrin to be his bride at the season's conclusion back in March.

But during the "After the Final Rose" episode immediately following the finale, Luyendyk Jr. revealed they had broken up and that he was dating Burnham, who was the runner-up.

Kufrin called the split "brutal" at the time.

Luyendyk Jr. maintained that Burnham was always "the one."

"This is my journey, and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest," he said to E! last spring. "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy."

