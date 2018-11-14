Clear

Most of the Borderline shooting victims died from multiple gunshot wounds

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for ...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for the 12 people whose lives were lost in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousands Oaks, California.

Ten victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, a press release from the medical examiner's office said. Two people were killed by single gunshot wounds.

2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

North America

Shootings

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Justin Meek was killed by a gunshot wound to the thorax and Cody Gifford-Coffman was shot in the head.

The manner of death was homicide for all 12 victims. Ian David Long's manner of death was suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

(This story will be updated.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events