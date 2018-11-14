Garth Brooks leads moment of silence for Thousand Oaks shooting victims at CMAs

Country legend Garth Brooks started the County Music Awards on Wednesday night by paying respects to the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill last week.

"On behalf of our country music community I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California," Brooks said as a sea of camera phone lights illuminated the stadium. "Tonight let's celebrate their lives, let the music unite us with love and their enduring memory. So please join me now in a moment of silence."

2017 Las Vegas concert shooting Arts and entertainment Awards and prizes Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Celebrities Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Entertainment and arts awards Garth Brooks Homicide Las Vegas Mass murder Media industry Murder Music Music and dance Music awards Music industry Nevada North America Shootings Southwestern United States The Americas United States 2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting California

Related: Most of the Borderline shooting victims died from multiple gunshot wounds

The Borderline Bar & Grill, is a college country bar 40 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The night of November 7 turned deadly when a gunman forced his way into the bar and opened fire.

Police later identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old US Marine Corps veteran. He was pronounced dead after officers arrived.