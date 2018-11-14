Clear

First woman passes special forces assessment on path to becoming Green Beret

A female soldier recently completed the Special Forces Assessment and Selection for the first time, making h...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 8:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A female soldier recently completed the Special Forces Assessment and Selection for the first time, making her a candidate to be the first woman to become a Green Beret, according to a US Army Special Operations Command spokesman.

The woman, who has not been named due to the highly sensitive missions undertaken by the Green Berets, will next attempt the Special Forces Qualification Course, USASOC spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said.

Armed forces

Military

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Population and demographics

Society

Special operations forces

The US Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets, specialize in unconventional warfare and international internal defense and counter-terrorism.

"Recently, a female successfully completed Special Forces Assessment and Selection and was selected to attend the Special Forces Qualification Course," Bymer said in a statement.

"We're proud of all the candidates who attended and were selected to continue into the qualification course in hopes of earning their Green Beret," Bymer added. "It is our policy to not release the names of our service members because Special Forces Soldiers perform discrete missions upon graduation."

The 24-day continuous assessment is an intense test of candidates' mental and physical endurance. Several women have attempted the gender-neutral test since January 2016, when the Department of Defense began accepting women for all armed combat positions, Bymer said.

The female soldier's success comes following remarks by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in September that "the jury is out" on the success of women serving in infantry roles due to an insufficient sample size.

"This is a policy I inherited, and so far the cadre is so small we have no data on it. We're hoping to get data soon," Mattis said.

He added that the department was still trying to "give it every opportunity to succeed if it can."

"Right now, it's not even dozens, it's that few," Mattis said.

In January 2017, the first three women joined the infantry Marines, serving in the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events