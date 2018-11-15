Clear

Relive country music's biggest night

A gender reveal, heartfelt tributes, big wins and more were seen at this year's Country Music Awards hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

Country legend Garth Brooks started the County Music Awards on Wednesday night by paying respects to the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill last week.

"On behalf of our country music community I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California," Brooks said as a sea of camera phone lights illuminated the stadium. "Tonight let's celebrate their lives, let the music unite us with love and their enduring memory. So please join me now in a moment of silence."

The Borderline Bar & Grill, is a college country bar 40 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The night of November 7 turned deadly when a gunman forced his way into the bar and opened fire.

Police later identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old US Marine Corps veteran. He was pronounced dead after officers arrived.

The victims included a veteran sheriff's deputy, a survivor of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, and a college student.

We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
