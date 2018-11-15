The British pound dropped sharply on Thursday after a key UK government minister resigned, plunging the Brexit process into deep uncertainty and hiking the risk of a chaotic rupture with the European Union.
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on Thursday that he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal" to leave the European Union. He is the second Brexit Secretary to resign this year.
Brexit
Continents and regions
Europe
European Union
Government organizations - Intl
Northern Europe
United Kingdom
Resignations
The United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc — its biggest trading partner — on March 29, 2019.
The pound fell 1.6% against the dollar to below $1.28 following the resignation. It was trading flat earlier.
The development could derail the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May has painstakingly negotiated with the European Union. May said Wednesday that she had secured the support of her cabinet for the deal, but its future is now in real doubt.
She also warned that the alternatives to her plan were leaving the European Union without a deal, or Brexit not happening at all.
Investors are most worried about a scenario in which Britain crashes out of the European Union without having negotiated an orderly departure. That would mean new trade barriers, disruption to supply chains for food, medicines and manufactured goods, and a shock to the broader economy.
"The risk of very disorderly Brexit is increasing as we speak," said John Wraith, head of UK rates strategy at UBS.
This is a developing story
Related Content
- Pound falls sharply as Brexit descends into chaos
- Kavanaugh nomination descends into chaos
- How this year's African Athletics Championships descended into chaos
- Brexit battle: UK-EU barbs descend into cherry row
- Tesla's stock falls sharply after Elon Musk's tearful interview
- The pound's comeback defies Brexit gloom
- Trade war fears: Stocks drop sharply again
- Italy's political chaos is more dangerous than Brexit
- Uber losses accelerate; China makes an offer; Brexit chaos
- Harry Potter descends upon New York