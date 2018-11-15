Clear

O'Rourke, Cruz pose for photo during chance post-election encounter

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport this week, where...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 9:43 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 9:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport this week, where the two reportedly exchanged kind words and discussed how they could "move forward" together just days after a highly-contentious Senate election.

Cruz, a conservative Republican, beat O'Rourke, a rising star in the Democratic Party, in last week's midterm elections.

Donald Trump

Michelle Obama

Political Figures - US

Beto O'Rourke

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

North America

Politics

Southwestern United States

Ted Cruz

Texas

The Americas

United States

The encounter was posted on Tuesday on Twitter and Facebook by Tiffany Easter, who posed in photos with the two Texas politicians, writing that "Beto noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election and campaign."

"It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward TOGETHER," Easter wrote on Facebook.

"Today we literally watched them come together. This is America. This is good. This is wholesome," she said, adding that she was in "awe" of the "humility" the two showed.

Both Cruz and O'Rourke's campaigns did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment Thursday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events