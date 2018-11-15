Clear

People can't stop listening to 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen is back on the throne.The British rock band's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was written by frontma...

Queen is back on the throne.

The British rock band's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was written by frontman Freddie Mercury for the group's 1975 album, "A Night at the Opera," has officially returned to the Hot 100 at number 33, according to Nielsen Music. It also has 13.3 million US streams.

The six-minute song is getting a second wind with the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," which is currently in theaters.

The film centers on Mercury, played by Rami Malek. It also stars Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers.

Another music biopic, the upcoming Elton John film "Rocketman," will hit theaters in May.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" has been well received by moviegoers, hitting the number one spot at the box office with an estimated $50 million and $141.7 million globally.


