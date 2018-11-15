Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:--Judge Timothy J. Kelly...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

--Judge Timothy J. Kelly postponed an initial ruling in CNN's federal lawsuit over Jim Acosta's press pass, rescheduling the next hearing for Friday at 10 a.m.

--Theresa May says she'll see Brexit through despite being hit by a wave of resignations after her Cabinet approved a draft Brexit agreement late on Wednesday.

-- A St. Louis ballerina was found dead in a rural Missouri lake on Wednesday, officials said in a statement.

--The FDA wants new regulations against flavored nicotine products after vaping increased nearly 80% among high schoolers and 50% among middle schoolers since last year.

--The 26-year-old security guard who was shot and killed by police last weekend was working extra shifts for his son's first Christmas.

--A New Jersey couple and a homeless man are facing charges of second-degree theft by deception after fabricating a feel-good story that raised more than $400,000 through GoFundMe.

----Roy Clark, a country music star and former host of the long-running TV series "Hee Haw," died on Thursday at the age of 85, his publicist told CNN.

--What happens when Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg walk into a karaoke bar? They perform a duet of "I want it that way," by the Backstreet Boys, obviously.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Mostly sunny skies to start your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. On Friday temperatures warmed back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events