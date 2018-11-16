Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A million-dollar surprise. A sky full of stars. And a winner for this year's top word. It's time for this w...

Posted By: CNN Wire

A million-dollar surprise. A sky full of stars. And a winner for this year's top word. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

Set up your garden chairs this weekend and look up. In the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to spot dozens of shooting stars across the sky during the Leonid meteor shower.

A legendary song

We're all getting the chance to relive the Queen era with the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in theaters. The six-minute title song has returned to the Hot 100 and has more than 13.3 million US streams.

An unexpected winner

Could we all be a little too influenced by Britney Spears? Oxford Dictionaries announced the word of the year is "toxic," as people use it to describe almost everything: culture, schools, relationships, stress and more.

A pair of socks

The founders of Bombas realized most homeless shelters need socks more than anything. So, they created a buy-one, give-one model and have donated more than 10 million pairs.

A painter's dream

When English painter David Hockney sold "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" in 1972, he got $18,000. This week, it was sold at a New York auction for $90.3 million.

A nice fall day is shaping up for us as we end the workweek. Mostly sunny skies for your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will warm back up to near average into the lower 50s.
