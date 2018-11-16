Jony Ive and Marc Newson's all-diamond ring set for auction

If you're in the market for one-of-a-kind jewelry, take note: An all-diamond ring will be auctioned by Sotheby's next month.
Designed by Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer, and industrial designer Marc Newson, the bespoke one-piece ring is cut from a large diamond and does away with the metal band and settings used in normal rings.
Auctions
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Clothing and accessories
Consumer products
Jewelry
Luxury goods
Business figures
Companies
Jonathan Ive
Sotheby's
The diamond has 2,000-3,000 facets, a number that Sotheby's says has never been seen before in a single piece.
It was cut using a micrometer-thick water jet and a laser beam by Diamond Foundry, a company that produces laboratory diamonds at a facility in San Francisco.
The ring will be auctioned on Dec. 5 in Miami, Florida, with the proceeds donated to (RED), a charity dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS, set up by singer Bono and activist Bobby Shriver.
This is the latest collaboration between Ive and Newson. Their past projects include work for Apple, a one-off Leica camera, and a Christmas tree for London hotel Claridge's.
The ring is expected to fetch $150,000-$250,000 at the (RED) auction, which will take place during the Art Basel and Design Miami fairs, and will be cut to fit the winning bidder.
It's been a big news week for diamonds. On Tuesday, an 18.96-carat pink diamond sold for a record-breaking $50 million at Christie's auction house in Geneva. At $2.637 million per carat, the diamond is now the most expensive ever sold by weight.
