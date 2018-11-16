Clear

Man finds engagement ring in house's ashes

A California man who was planning on proposing to his girlfriend found his engagement ring in his parents house after it burned down in the wildfire.

Nick Meas lost the Paradise home where he grew up in the Camp Fire that's ravaging Northern California.

"The first thing (I thought of) was the tragedy of losing it, and all the history and memories that were in there," he told CNN affiliate KCRA.

Then, he remembered the ring -- the diamond ring he was planning to propose with soon.

Back when he bought it, Meas stored the ring in a safe inside his parents' bedroom. Was it lost in the fire now, too?

Meas went back to the home where he spent 20 years, burned to ashes with nothing left but debris and dust like almost all the homes in Paradise, California. More than 9,800 residences were destroyed.

Worried what he might find inside, Meas and his father pried open the safe with a crowbar.

Most of the contents had turned to dust.

"That's it," he said, spotting his goal. "Oh, my gosh!"

The ring had melted and will need to be repaired at a jewelry store, Meas said, but it had endured. And he still plans to use it when he pops the question, just maybe a little later than originally planned.

"There's no doubt in my mind that she's the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with."

A nice fall day is shaping up for us as we end the workweek. Mostly sunny skies for your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will warm back up to near average into the lower 50s.
