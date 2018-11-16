Clear

Donald Trump takes it personally

Friday, while insisting he wasn't "agitated" by the ongoing Russia probe being led by Robert Mueller (...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 7:42 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Friday, while insisting he wasn't "agitated" by the ongoing Russia probe being led by Robert Mueller (HINT: He is!), President Donald Trump was asked why he felt so strongly about the investigation. And he said this:

"I like to take everything personally because you do better that way."

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Fires

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Wildfires

Jeff Sessions

Robert Mueller

Which is, well, hugely revealing.

Because he's right! He does take absolutely everything personally! And thinks first, second and third of how things will impact him and his life!

There's a much more open question as to whether Trump's commitment to take absolutely everything personally is a good thing -- either for him or the country. Take the example of now-fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to recuse himself in the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President," Trump told The New York Times in a July 2017 interview. "How do you take a job and then recuse yourself. ... It's extremely unfair -- and that's a mild word -- to the President."

Trump was/is incapable of understanding that Sessions recused himself not to hurt Trump but because he believed it was the best way to avoid even the slightest appearance of impropriety when it came to the Justice Department's examination of a foreign power's attempt to meddle in a presidential election. (Sessions was a prominent surrogate for Trump on the campaign trail.)

The Point: The problem with Trump's take-it-personally philosophy is that being President isn't about him. It's about the country -- and doing your best to lead it regardless of your own personal feelings. He's never grasped that. And he's not going to start now.

Below, the week that was -- in 23 headlines.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events