Donald Trump takes it personally

Friday, while insisting he wasn't "agitated" by the ongoing Russia probe being led by Robert Mueller (HINT: He is!), President Donald Trump was asked why he felt so strongly about the investigation. And he said this:
"I like to take everything personally because you do better that way."
Which is, well, hugely revealing.
Because he's right! He does take absolutely everything personally! And thinks first, second and third of how things will impact him and his life!
There's a much more open question as to whether Trump's commitment to take absolutely everything personally is a good thing -- either for him or the country. Take the example of now-fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to recuse himself in the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
"Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President," Trump told The New York Times in a July 2017 interview. "How do you take a job and then recuse yourself. ... It's extremely unfair -- and that's a mild word -- to the President."
Trump was/is incapable of understanding that Sessions recused himself not to hurt Trump but because he believed it was the best way to avoid even the slightest appearance of impropriety when it came to the Justice Department's examination of a foreign power's attempt to meddle in a presidential election. (Sessions was a prominent surrogate for Trump on the campaign trail.)
The Point: The problem with Trump's take-it-personally philosophy is that being President isn't about him. It's about the country -- and doing your best to lead it regardless of your own personal feelings. He's never grasped that. And he's not going to start now.
Below, the week that was -- in 23 headlines.
Monday:
- The Trump administration, advocates await next move in asylum lawsuit
- Trump does not want more relief funding sent to Puerto Rico
Tuesday:
- Trump lawyers could submit answers to Mueller in coming days, source says
- Trump celebrates Diwali at the White House
- Trump nominates Neomi Rao to replace Kavanaugh on DC Circuit
- Trump issues delayed broadside against Macron
Wednesday:
- Trump announces support for bipartisan prison reform
- Deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel forced out of White House
- Trump picks handbag designer, Mar-a-Lago member to be envoy to South Africa
- Attorneys say former Manafort deputy Rick Gates is still cooperating with Mueller
- Trump calls for Democratic election official in Florida to be fired amid recount
- In first public speech as acting AG, Whitaker praises Trump on economy
- George Conway, conservative lawyers form group to speak out against Trump
- DOJ says Whitaker's appointment as acting attorney general is constitutional
Thursday:
- Pence drops key US demand for Trump-Kim summit
- Senators release compromise criminal justice bill after Trump endorsement
- Trump to visit California wildfire victims on Saturday
- Number of US troops at border has 'peaked' at 5,900
- Trump-appointed judge upholds Mueller's indictment against Russian troll farm
Friday:
