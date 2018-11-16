Clear

Stan Lee's family said goodbye in private service; tribute in works

Because Marvel Comics patriarch Stan Lee didn't want a large public funeral, his family held a private cerem...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 8:51 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 8:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Because Marvel Comics patriarch Stan Lee didn't want a large public funeral, his family held a private ceremony, POW! Entertainment said Friday.

A statement posted to the verified Twitter account of Stan Lee didn't mention when the event was held, but said the company is "working on putting together a tribute befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture."

Celebrities

Stan Lee

Lee died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 95.

The website therealstanlee.com has become a tribute wall where fans can post thoughts and memories.

More information about a tribute to Lee, who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling -- and saw his creations become a giant influence in the movie business -- will be posted later, POW! said.

"The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task," his production company said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events