Clear

Trump says he'll be briefed on CIA assessment about journalist's killing

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will be briefed by the CIA on its assessment about the killing ...

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 8:47 AM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 8:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will be briefed by the CIA on its assessment about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A senior US official and a source briefed on the matter told CNN on Friday that the agency's assessment — that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered the killing — is based on a recording provided by the Turkish government and other evidence, including American intelligence. The CIA's assessment was first reported by The Washington Post.

Central Intelligence Agency

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

National security

Political Figures - US

Politics

Saudi Arabia

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

White House

The President said he will be talking later with the CIA and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We have not been briefed yet," he told reporters at the White House on Saturday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events