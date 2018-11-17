Clear

Trump denies questioning VP's allegiance, says Pence is '100% loyal'

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he does not question the loyalty of Vice President Mike Pence and ...

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he does not question the loyalty of Vice President Mike Pence and slammed The New York Times for publishing a story suggesting that he had.

"No, I don't question his loyalty at all. He is 100% loyal. It was a phony story," Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for California.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Mike Pence

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

2020 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

"Mike Pence is 100%," Trump said. "Not even a doubt about it in my mind. He's been a trooper. He's been with me from as soon as I won the primaries. I could not be happier."

Trump claimed the Times "never called me for a comment" before publishing a story Friday that reported the President had asked confidants whether they thought Pence was loyal to him.

The President has not publicly suggested he is considering replacing Pence either before or for a 2020 re-election bid.

On Friday, the White House denied the Times' reporting.

"The president absolutely supports the vice president and thinks he's doing an incredible job helping to carry out the mission and policies of this administration," Hogan Gidley, the deputy White House press secretary, said in a statement.

Overseas in Papua New Guinea, Pence told reporters that he and Trump discussed the story and had a "good laugh" about it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events