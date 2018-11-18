Trump dismisses architect of bin Laden raid as a 'Hillary Clinton backer'

President Donald Trump dismissed retired Adm. William McRaven, the overseer of the operation that killed Osama bin Laden, as a "Hillary Clinton backer" and criticized the military for having not killed bin Laden sooner during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday.

In the interview, Trump engaged in a tense exchange with Fox News' Chris Wallace when the host brought up McRaven, a vocal Trump critic who led the operation in 2011 during former President Barack Obama's administration.

Chris Wallace Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Misc people Osama Bin Laden Political Figures - US William McRaven Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Freedom of press Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Human rights International relations and national security Journalism and news media Media industry Politics US federal government White House

"Bill McRaven, retired admiral, Navy Seal, 37 years, former head of US Special Operations..." Wallace started.

"Hillary Clinton fan," Trump said, cutting off Wallace.

"Special Operations ..." Wallace continued.

"Excuse me, Hillary Clinton fan," Trump said.

"Who led the operations," Wallace added, "commanded the operations that took down Saddam Hussein and that killed Osama bin Laden, says that your sentiment is the greatest threat to democracy in his lifetime," a reference to McRaven's criticisms of Trump's attacks on the media.

"OK, he's a Hilary Clinton backer and an Obama-backer, and frankly ... wouldn't it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that? Wouldn't it have been nice? You know, living -- think of this -- living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan."

After Wallace asked if the President would give McRaven any credit for taking down bin Laden, Trump said "they took him down" but quickly shifted to talking about US aid to Pakistan, where bin Laden was killed.

In response to Trump's remarks, McRaven told CNN, "I did not back Hillary Clinton or anyone else. I am a fan of President Obama and President George W. Bush, both of whom I worked for. I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and who use that office to bring the nation together in challenging times. I stand by my comment that the President's attack on the media is the greatest threat to our democracy in my lifetime. When you undermine the people's right to a free press and freedom of speech and expression, then you threaten the Constitution and all for which it stands."

In August, McRaven issued a stunning rebuke of Trump in an op-ed published in the Washington Post, writing that through his actions, Trump has "embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation."