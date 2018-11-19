Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nissan to oust Carlos Ghosn after finding 'significant acts of misconduct'

Nissan is preparing to oust its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, after announcing the discovery of "significant acts ...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 5:28 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 5:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nissan is preparing to oust its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, after announcing the discovery of "significant acts of misconduct" over many years by him and another top executive.

"Nissan has been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office and has been fully cooperating with their investigation," the Japanese carmaker said in a statement. "We will continue to do so."

Asia

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Companies

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Nissan Motor Corporation

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Renault SA

Tokyo

Misconduct

Society

It said an investigation found that Ghosn and another board member had been under-reporting Ghosn's compensation.

"Numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets," Nissan (NSANY) added.

CEO Hiroto Saikawa will propose to Nissan's board of directors to "promptly remove Ghosn from his positions as chairman and representative director," the company said.

Shares in French automaker Renault (RNSDF), of which Ghosn is CEO, plunged as much as 13% in Paris. Nissan's announcement came after the close of trading in its shares in Tokyo.

Ghosn is one of the global auto industry's top executives. As well running Renault and Nissan, he is chairman of Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF).

Under Ghosn, the three car companies together formed an alliance that rivals Volkswagen (VKLAF) and Toyota (TM) in terms of vehicle sales.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
A cool Sunday will be followed by a cool start to Monday. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight. Definitely will need the winter coat to start the day tomorrow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events