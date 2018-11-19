Clear

Hailey Baldwin is now Hailey Bieber...on Instagram

Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin use Instagram to confirm their marriage?The couple ...

Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin use Instagram to confirm their marriage?

The couple got engaged this summer and fans have been eagerly awaiting their nuptials.

In September, there were reports the singer and the model secretly married at a courthouse in New York City, though the pair never confirmed it.

A few days ago, Bieber posted a photo with Baldwin captioned, "My wife is awesome."

Around the same time, Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to @haileybieber and her profile name to "Hailey Rhode Bieber" (Rhode is her middle name).

Naturally, Twitter had feelings about it.

"Hailey Baldwin just changed her Instagram to Hailey Bieber....it's official...this is really the end ladies...Justin's married....Alexa play that should be me," one person tweeted.

CNN has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment.

