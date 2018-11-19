Sharon Tate's wedding dress sells at auction for $56,000

An anonymous buyer has bagged a ghoulish piece of movie memorabilia after winning an auction for actress Sharon Tate's wedding dress. A winning bid of $56,250 secured the dress, which comes with a tragic back story.

The ivory silk moiré mini wedding dress was the height of style in 1968, when Tate wore it for her wedding to director Roman Polanski in London.

Then 24 years old, Tate was known as one of the most promising actors in the world after her performance in the 1967 movie "Valley of the Dolls," now a cult classic.

But just 18 months after her wedding, Tate's life was ended by one of the most notorious criminals in US history.

In August 1969, four members of Charles Manson's "Family" gang broke into Tate and Polanski's home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and murdered the actress and four friends.

Manson, who masterminded the killings, was subsequently convicted on seven counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. The sentence was eventually modified to life imprisonment.

Tate was heavily pregnant and due to give birth to her first child with Polanski when she was killed at the age of 26.

Her wedding dress was sold by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles Saturday along with other pieces of memorabilia from her estate.

Next summer will mark the 50th anniversary of Tate's death, and this auction is part of a growing wave of interest in her story.

"The property from the Estate of Sharon Tate has been the most requested auction catalog in all of Julien's Auctions' history.

"Her wedding dress was one of the most desired items of interest during this weekend's auction given her storybook romance and marriage to Roman Polanski," Darren Julien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Julien's Auctions, told CNN.

The story of Tate's death will be told in upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Australian actor Margot Robbie will play Tate, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham, with the film scheduled for release in July 2019.