Mandy Moore marries Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is married.
The "This Is Us" star tied-the-knot with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in Los Angeles on Sunday, a rep for Moore confirmed to CNN.
Several of Moore's co-stars were there, including Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.
When speaking to CNN recently about her wedding plans, the actress/singer said that she didn't want her wedding to be traditional.
"Seeing the day start to take shape, I don't think it will be super-conventional, but it will speak to our love for one another and our shared life that we already have," Moore said.
Moore said she and her husband hope to become parents.
"(Being a mother) is a role I've always looked forward to playing in life one day," she told CNN. "I feel like I get to have glimpses of it and live vicariously through my role and through work every day, but I have always just had a soft spot for anything having to do with kids."
Moore was previously married to singer Ryan Adams. They divorced in 2016.
