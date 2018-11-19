Clear

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment

Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General M...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 11:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting up the court effort to declare his placement atop the Justice Department as unconstitutional.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii filed the suit in US District Court on Monday, represented by the public interest groups Protect Democracy and the Constitutional Accountability Center.

Appointments

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Trial and procedure

Government and public administration

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Justice departments

Rod Rosenstein

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Congress

US Senate

"The stakes are too high to allow the president to install an unconfirmed lackey to lead the Department of Justice — a lackey whose stated purpose, apparently, is undermining a major investigation into the president," Whitehouse said in a statement.

The lawsuit is only the latest challenge to Whitaker's appointment to replace Jeff Sessions after President Donald Trump fired his attorney general the day after the election.

Whitaker has come under fire from Democrats and others because he was a vocal critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation before joining the Justice Department.

He was serving as Sessions' chief of staff before Sessions was ousted, and has not gone through the Senate confirmation process in that role. His appointment leap-frogged Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which also gave Whitaker control over the Mueller investigation that had previously been supervised by Rosenstein.

Democrats had previously urged Whitaker to recuse himself from supervising the Mueller investigation, in addition to questioning the constitutionality of his appointment.

Last week, the Justice Department issued a memo defending Whitaker's appointment, concluding that it was legally justified under the Vacancies Reform Act because it's a temporary appointment and "he had been serving in the Department of Justice at a sufficiently senior pay level for over a year."

The Senate Democrats' lawsuit, however, argues that his appointment is unconstitutional under the Constitution's Appointments Clause requiring Senate confirmation of high-level federal appointees.

In addition to the lawsuit filed Monday, Maryland's attorney general filed suit last week asking a federal judge to replace Whitaker with Rosenstein. Attorney Tom Goldstein, who is representing Maryland in that case, also filed a separate motion asking the Supreme Court to declare Rosenstein as acting attorney general.

Whitaker has also come under scrutiny from House Democrats, who will take control of the chamber in January. Four expected committee chairmen sent letters to Whitaker and others asking for information about Whitaker's involvement in a company shuttered by the Federal Trade Commission, declaring they plan to investigate the matter next year.

Trump said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that "it's going to be up to him" when asked if he would accept attempts by Whitaker to curtail the Mueller investigation.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 31°
Heading into the busy Thanksgiving week, nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events