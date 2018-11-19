Clear

Reports of active shooter near Chicago hospital

Police say there are reports of an active shooter near Mercy Hospital in Chicago.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 4:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 4:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Chicago Police officer has been shot in an active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital, the department said Monday.

The officer is in critical condition but receiving "excellent care," chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Additionally, at least one offender has been shot and there are reports of multiple victims from the incident, Guglielmi said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.

