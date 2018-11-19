Reports of active shooter near Chicago hospital

A Chicago Police officer has been shot in an active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital, the department said Monday.
The officer is in critical condition but receiving "excellent care," chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.
Additionally, at least one offender has been shot and there are reports of multiple victims from the incident, Guglielmi said.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.
