Multiple people shot in downtown Denver, 1 dead

One person was fatally shot and three others were wounded Monday in downtown Denver, officials said.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 7:37 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 7:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One person was fatally shot and three others were wounded Monday in downtown Denver, officials said.

Initially, Denver Health Medical Center spokesperson Simon Crittle said five people were fatally shot. Denver police said authorities had gotten reports of a fifth victim but couldn't find that person.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Denver Police Spokesperson Doug Schepman.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. near Coors Field on Lawrence and 21st streets.

Police are talking to witnesses hoping to get a description of a suspect, authorities said.

No information on the suspect was available Monday evening, according to Denver police

