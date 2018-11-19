Clear

Three arrested in Australia after 'ISIS-inspired' terror plot foiled

Police in Australia said they have foiled a terror plot "inspired by ISIS" in which assailants were planning...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 10:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 10:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police in Australia said they have foiled a terror plot "inspired by ISIS" in which assailants were planning to target a prominent public places in Melbourne, a city still reeling from a deadly attack two weeks ago.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said Tuesday that three people had been arrested in connection with the plot. Their planned attack hadn't been finalized, but the men had been intending to target a prominent public place.

Arrests

Australia

Continents and regions

Counterterrorism

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

International relations and national security

ISIS

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Misc organizations

National security

Oceania

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Unrest, conflicts and war

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Melbourne

Stabbings

"There was a view towards a crowded place, a place where maximum people would be attending to be able to kill, we allege, kill a maximum amount of people as possible," Ashton told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

The three men, aged 21, 26 and 30, were Australian nationals of Turkish background, Ashton said, all of whom had had their passports canceled by federal agencies in the past year.

He said the three men had been under investigation since March but in recent days they'd attempted to buy a .22 semi-automatic rifle for use in the alleged plot.

"Certainly, inspired by ISIS, we know that and recently over about the last week we've become a lot more energized," Ashton said.

Two of the suspects had no criminal history, while a third had only been cited for a minor offense, CNN affiliate Nine News Australia reported.

The arrests come as scores of Victorians gathered to mourn Sisto Malaspina, who was stabbed to death in a terror attack two weeks ago in Melbourne's central business district.

Malaspina, the co-owner of the popular Pellegrini's Espresso Bar, received a state funeral Tuesday. Among those in attendance were Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, Bill Shorten -- the leader of the opposition Australian Labor Party and a member of Parliament who was born and educated in Melbourne -- and Melbourne Mayor Sally Capp, according to Nine News.

Malaspina was killed by 30-year-old Hassan Khalid Shire Ali, who stabbed three people in an incident police said was also "inspired by ISIS." His other two victims survived the attack.

Ali drove a truck full of gas canisters into a crowded street on November 9 but the canisters failed to explode as planned.

After stabbing the trio, Shire Ali was shot dead by police after a dramatic stand off. The attacker's passport had been canceled in 2015 after he had planned to fly to Syria.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said there was no suggestion the newly foiled attack was directed by ISIS.

"If we had not acted early in preventing this attack we will allege that the consequences would have been chilling ... with a potential significant loss of life," AFP Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events